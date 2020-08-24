Korean-language dailies

-- 20 pct of patients' infection routes unknown, 'routinized infections' become reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New virus cases soar to 400, KCDC chief says peak has yet to come (Kookmin Daily)

-- KCDC chief says soaring infections yet to reach peak, review begins on raising social distancing level to 3 (Donga llbo)

-- Jeong says 397 daily new virus cases 'not its peak,' gov't starts preparations to raise social distancing level to 3 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily new infections near 400, growing call for social distancing Level 3 (Segye Times)

-- This week is the 'Maginot Line,' gov't mulls adopting social distancing Level 3 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 397 new virus cases confirmed a day, gov't mulls adopting quarantine level 3 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Citizens' 'impregnable defense' stronger than social distancing Level 3 (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Peak has yet to come' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Emergency rooms fail to receive critical patients, vacuum in medical system raises alarms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 2nd disaster relief fund on hold amid poor financial conditions (Korea Economic Daily)

