(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 24)

Earlier, the government allowed tenants to access information on the residence of landlords to check if they actually live in their houses after refusing to renew leases in order for them to move in. If homeowners refuse to renew leases to reside in their houses but they did not move in, tenants can lodge a damage suit. This is part of recently unveiled measures to protect tenants. People probably do not want to live in a society where the government watches people, while tenants watch landlords.