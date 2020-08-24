(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 24)

Outstanding household debt ― credit purchases and loans for households ― for the second quarter stood at a record 1,637 trillion won ($1.38 trillion) at the end of June, up 1. 6 percent or 25.9 trillion won from three months earlier. The bulk of it was in household loans, which increased by 23.9 trillion won, the largest jump since the fourth quarter of 2017. Of the amount, mortgages accounted for nearly 62 percent at 14.8 trillion won. People panic-bought homes before rules were tightened. Credit offerings by securities firms reached an all-time high of 7.9 trillion won, as individual investors turned to stocks.