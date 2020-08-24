(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 24)

Given such circumstances, the government must consider providing new relief checks only to those in need. Fortunately, the elections are over. In a promising sign, the government, ruling party and Blue House are leaning toward selective aid to the mid- and lower-income class. It seems appropriate for the government to offer emergency relief to the lower 50 percent income group, as was suggested in the first round of relief in May. The government can choose the recipients based on the amount of national health insurance premium paid by the people, as before. But it will deepen our fiscal debt further as it calls for a fourth supplementary budget. Luckily, opposition leader Kim Chong-in is positive about the need for another supplementary budget. (Actually, he first mentioned the need for another supplementary budget.) As a consensus is forming, the government and National Assembly must provide the money to those in need swiftly.

(END)