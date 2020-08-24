Slow start notwithstanding, Park In-bee pleased with top-5 performance at LPGA major
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Had it not been for her first-round adventures, Park In-bee would have been in a much better position to contend for her eighth career LPGA major title in Scotland.
But the 32-year-old South Korean isn't one to dwell on the past. After finishing alone in fourth at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon Golf Club on Sunday (local time) thanks to an excellent final round, Park chose to focus on the positive.
With her husband and coach, Nam Gi-hyeob, serving as a temporary caddie, Park scored a five-under 66 in the final round for the four-round total of one-under 283, six back of the champion, Sophia Popov. Park carded a 77 in the first round, which included six bogeys and a double bogey.
"Well, (the) first day was quite disappointing, but except for that, I think I played pretty well from the second round on," Park said. "A lot of positives to take from this week, and again, it's my husband's first week in a major championship and posting a top-10 finish for him is a really nice thing to do."
She poured in seven birdies in the final round, including four in a row starting on the fifth hole. She tied Ally McDonald for the lowest score in the final round and was one of just four players to finish under par for the championship.
"(I) fought really well because after the first day, I really wanted to give up," she said. "I didn't give up. I think that's why I'm here today. I was able to execute a lot of birdies, so I'm really happy with the round today, especially my putter really worked well today. So, happy with that."
Park, an LPGA Hall of Famer with 20 titles, won this tournament in 2015, when it was called the Ricoh Women's British Open. It was Park's seventh major title and remains her most recent one too.
