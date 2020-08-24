(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The powerful Typhoon Bavi was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Monday from the sea south of Korea and expected to pass by the southern island of Jeju the following day.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 3 p.m., the season's eighth tropical storm, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, was some 210 kilometers northwest of Japan's Okinawa Island and traveling at about 12 kph.
Its central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with its maximum sustained winds recorded at 115 km per hour.
The typhoon is forecast to advance toward the southern coast of Jeju on Wednesday. It is expected move nearest to the resort island on Wednesday afternoon and likely to make landfall in North Korea's Hwanghae Province on Thursday.
As the peninsula is forecast to come under its influence from Tuesday night till Thursday, the KMA advised safety measures be put in place before it arrives.
Earlier in the day, the weather agency warned of a peak gust reaching 144-216 kph in Jeju and the west coastal regions of the Jeolla provinces Wednesday night till Thursday. The highest instantaneous wind speed can reach 126 kph in the country's south and west areas.
The typhoon, at its peak, is forecast to become the third strongest of the four-level system, with a peak gust of 184 kph.
Woo Jin-kyu from the weather agency said, while the typhoon is unlikely to grow into one from the strongest level, the country should brace for strong winds that make it hard for people to walk straight, and can easily topple and destroy structures.
"People should refrain from going outside, and outdoor facilities should be secured to prevent them from getting damaged by the winds."
To prepare for the approaching typhoon, the government started to run the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters and raised the crisis alert level from "attention" to "caution."
Provincial authorities and residents also braced for the typhoon.
Some 100 residents of Gageo Island in South Jeolla Province evacuated aboard a passenger boat. Coast Guard staff in South Chungcheong Province reinforced their security operations.
While its path and size can change as the typhoon approaches the peninsula, the KMA also issued safety warnings of storm surges and strong winds for low-lying coastal areas that lie in the storm's path.
The country is still reeling from the aftermath of the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.
