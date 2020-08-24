(4th LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The powerful Typhoon Bavi was churning toward the Korean Peninsula from the sea south of Korea on Monday, the country's weather agency said, calling for safety measures to minimize damage.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 9 p.m., the season's eighth tropical storm, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, was some 540 kilometers south of Seogwipo City on Korea's southern island of Jeju and traveling at about 8 km per hour.
Its central pressure was 965 hectopascals, with its maximum wind speed recorded at 133 km per hour.
The typhoon is forecast to head toward the southern coast of Jeju. It is expected to move nearest to the resort island on Wednesday morning and likely to travel close to the southwestern city of Mokpo on Wednesday evening and the northwestern border island of Baengnyeong around Thursday morning.
Earlier in the day, Woo Jin-kyu from the weather agency said, while the typhoon is unlikely to grow into one from the strongest level, the country should brace for strong winds that make it hard for people to walk straight, and can easily topple and destroy structures.
"People should refrain from going outside, and outdoor facilities should be secured to prevent them from getting damaged by the winds."
To prepare for the approaching typhoon, the government started to run the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters and raised the crisis alert level from "attention" to "caution."
Provincial authorities and residents also braced for the typhoon.
Some 100 residents of Gageo Island in South Jeolla Province evacuated aboard a passenger boat. Coast Guard staff in South Chungcheong Province reinforced their security operations.
While its path and size can change as the typhoon approaches the peninsula, the KMA also issued safety warnings of storm surges and strong winds for low-lying coastal areas that lie in the storm's path.
The country is still reeling from the aftermath of the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.
North Korea, which has recently suffered from torrential rains, was also girding for the typhoon.
"The eighth typhoon, which was formed on Aug. 22, is continuing to move northward," Ri Song-min, an official of the North's weather agency, said in an interview with the North's Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station.
"Though its size is small, it is travelling without weakening," he added.
The broadcaster stressed that lessons from past typhoons suggested that any neglect while relying on chance could lead to "unimaginable" human and property damage.
