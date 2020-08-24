Seven policemen test positive for coronavirus after Aug. 15 mass rallies in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven policemen who were mobilized to massive rallies in central Seoul on Aug. 15 have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday, according to the police authorities.
The National Police Agency (NPA) said a police officer and a conscripted policeman tested positive over the weekend, in addition to five cases confirmed last week.
They are among 9,536 policemen who were dispatched to maintain order at anti-government protests around Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
The seven patients belong to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA).
Among the five who tested positive last week, one has been hospitalized and the others have been admitted to residential treatment centers. The two latest patients are currently under self-isolation, waiting to be accepted to treatment facilities, according to the NPA.
Policemen who had contact with the patients have also been ordered to self quarantine.
"There are four others who showed uncertain test results. They are waiting for results of the second tests and are currently under self-quarantine," the NPA said.
The agency will take anti-virus measures and carry out safety checks before deploying police officers on site, it added.
A total of 9,536 policemen from 14 local police agencies were dispatched to the Aug. 15 rallies, with 7,182 of them from the SMPA.
