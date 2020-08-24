Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #police #coronavirus

Seven policemen test positive for coronavirus after Aug. 15 mass rallies in Seoul

12:32 August 24, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven policemen who were mobilized to massive rallies in central Seoul on Aug. 15 have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday, according to the police authorities.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said a police officer and a conscripted policeman tested positive over the weekend, in addition to five cases confirmed last week.

They are among 9,536 policemen who were dispatched to maintain order at anti-government protests around Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

The seven patients belong to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA).

Among the five who tested positive last week, one has been hospitalized and the others have been admitted to residential treatment centers. The two latest patients are currently under self-isolation, waiting to be accepted to treatment facilities, according to the NPA.

Police cordon off an area at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Aug. 15, 2020, as a number of groups moved to hold rallies despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital city. (Yonhap)

Policemen who had contact with the patients have also been ordered to self quarantine.

"There are four others who showed uncertain test results. They are waiting for results of the second tests and are currently under self-quarantine," the NPA said.

The agency will take anti-virus measures and carry out safety checks before deploying police officers on site, it added.

A total of 9,536 policemen from 14 local police agencies were dispatched to the Aug. 15 rallies, with 7,182 of them from the SMPA.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK