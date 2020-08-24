(LEAD) Participant in Liberation Day labor rally infected with coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- A participant in a labor rally in downtown Seoul on Aug. 15 was confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, its organizer said Monday.
But it is unclear whether the patient, an employee at Kia Motors Corp., contracted the disease during the event, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said.
The person underwent a test at a hospital in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday.
The patient was among about 2,000 members who attended a KCTU-organized rally in Jongno, central Seoul, on the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
A total of 176 cases linked to various demonstrations held by conservative, religious and labor groups in Gwanghwamun and Jongno on the day have been confirmed as of Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. They included seven policemen who were mobilized to maintain order.
The groups went ahead with the protests despite the city government's prohibition due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The KCTU said the infection may not be traceable to the assembly, saying a worker at the same plant with the patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week before the rally was held.
The group emphasized it took precautionary measures to minimize infection, including wearing masks and face shields, and keeping a safe distance.
It decided Thursday to have all participants tested, after scores of infections linked to other rallies were reported.
The Seoul metropolitan government said on Monday all people who participated in or stayed around Liberation Day rallies can be tested for free and anonymously at public health centers and coronavirus screening facilities.
The government called on them to take a test by Wednesday, adding otherwise it could charge related costs to them and claim indemnity for the spread of the disease.
