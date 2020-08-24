Life insurers' H1 profit down on increased reserve
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of life insurance firms in South Korea fell 2.6 percent on-year in the first half of this year due to increased guarantee reserve, data showed Monday.
Twenty-four life insurers, including nine foreign firms, saw their combined net profit decrease by 54.9 billion won (US$46 million) to 2.07 trillion won for the January-June period, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The decline came as guarantee reserve spiked to 1.7 trillion won in the first half from 672.2 billion won from the same period last year.
The FSS said the combined net loss of their insurance operations rose 7 percent on-year to 12.6 trillion won in the first half, hit by a decline in stock markets.
The data showed that their profitability fell as their average return on assets declined to 0.45 percent for the first half from 0.49 percent for the same period last year.
Also Monday, the FSS said the combined net profit of non-life insurance companies stood at 1.71 trillion won in the January-June period, up 15.5 percent from a year ago.
The non-life insurers suffered a combined loss of 2.09 trillion won in their insurance business, while they earned 4.49 trillion won from their investment business.
Their combined assets under management reached 332.8 trillion won as of the end of June, up 6.5 percent from a year ago, the data showed.
