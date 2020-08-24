Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow sharply to below 300, alert still high over nationwide pandemic
SEOUL -- The number of additional new coronavirus cases in South Korea sharply slowed to below 300 on Monday, but the country is still bogged down with a series of cluster infections continuing in the greater Seoul area and other major cities.
Of the 266 new COVID-19 cases, 258 were locally transmitted, raising the total caseload to 17,665, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) Seoul city mandates face masks in anti-virus fight
SEOUL -- South Korea's capital began to mandate face masks Monday in its latest efforts to put the brakes on the new coronavirus that is spreading at an alarming rate in Seoul and surrounding areas.
Under the move, all Seoul residents are required to wear masks at indoor areas, as well as crowded outdoor venues, with the exception of taking them off for meals, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
Untraceable infections, fast spread strain S. Korea's efforts to curb virus
SEOUL -- New virus cases with unknown infection routes, coupled with the pace of virus spread in South Korea, are emerging as major challenges in the country's fight to curb nationwide outbreaks.
The country's daily new virus cases have been in the triple digits for 11 consecutive days. What is worrisome is that the number of untraceable virus cases has been piling up at alarming rates, further complicating health authorities' efforts to trace and isolate potential cases.
COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Concerns over the new coronavirus have again gripped South Korea, prompting people to stay indoors, cancel trips and postpone milestone events like weddings and first birthdays.
Cafes, restaurants and shopping malls at busy areas like Seoul's Gangnam were relatively empty over the weekend. The few visitors who were at the venues generally wore masks and stood apart from one another.
Finance minister hints at offering 2nd round of virus emergency handouts
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday the government will review the need to provide a second round of emergency handouts if the recent resurgence of new coronavirus infections does not slow down.
Hong told lawmakers that the government has not been having "in-depth discussions" over the possibility of offering a second round of emergency handouts.
BOK tipped to freeze key rate at record low this week: poll
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is widely expected to freeze its key rate at a record low of 0.5 percent this week amid limited room for further cuts and the unstable housing market, a poll showed Monday.
In a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, all 14 analysts polled predicted the BOK would keep the policy rate steady at its rate-setting meeting, slated for Thursday.
FX deposits hit new record high in July
SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea rose to a new record high in July as companies increased dollar holdings amid pandemic-caused uncertainties, central bank data showed Monday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to US$87.4 billion as of end-July, up $2.87 billion from the previous month, according the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended gains late Monday morning, as investors continued to hunt for undervalued stocks despite the resurgence of new coronavirus cases nationwide.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.96 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,326.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
(LEAD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
SEOUL -- The powerful Typhoon Bavi was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Monday from the sea south of Korea and expected to pass by the southern island of Jeju the following day.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the season's eighth tropical storm, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is currently some 270 kilometers off the west coast of Japan's Okinawa Island and traveling at about 13 kph.
S. Korea says it can end GSOMIA at any time, as mutually understood by Japan
SEOUL -- South Korea can end a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan at any time, as the country suspended the pact's planned termination last year under that condition, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Japan has also confirmed its understanding of the condition, the ministry said.
