(LEAD) More doctors join strike amid virus resurgence, gov't steps back from hard-line stance
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- More doctors joined an ongoing strike Monday in protest of the medical workforce reform scheme, bucking the government's offer for more talks to come back to work amid the resurgence of the new coronavirus outbreaks.
Interns and residents at major general hospitals have been staging an indefinite walkout nationwide since last week, calling for the government to scrap its plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools.
A number of physicians in fellowship training in Seoul's general hospitals also joined the walkout earlier in the day, including 288 fellow doctors at Seoul National University Hospital and more fellow doctors at Seoul Asan Medical Center.
Amid an escalated friction, the Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) representing trainee doctors met with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Health Minister Park Neunghoo on Sunday.
During the meeting, trainee doctors agreed to participate in medical services to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak, signaling that KIRA members will return to work on a limited basis, while trying to resolve the pending problem through negotiations with the government.
However, the Korean Medical Association (KMA), which represents 130,000 doctors, is scheduled to launch its second national walkout this week. Among the participants of the planned walkout include attendings at general hospitals and clinic doctors.
The government on Monday once again pleaded with young doctors, saying that they are open to any talks amid concerns that the strike can be prolonged amid a flare-up of novel coronavirus cases.
"We welcome the decision for some trainee doctors to resume their COVID-19 medical services and sincerely hope that they will return to their workplaces as soon as possible," Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official, said in a briefing.
On Monday, South Korea reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 17,665. However, the country is still bogged down with a series of cluster infections continuing in the greater Seoul area and other major cities.
In a bid to avert the nationwide strike, the prime minister and the health minister held another meeting with Choi Dae-zip, the head of the KMA, but it ended without tangible results.
Coming out of the 70-minute negotiation earlier in the day, Minister Park said, "There was a positive discussion," but the head of the KMA said the walkout plan is still effective.
"(The two sides) agreed to have further discussions on details between the health ministry and the KMA's working level," Choi said, adding that for now the difference of opinions has not been narrowed.
As part of the country's medical workforce reform plan, the health ministry is planning to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years, starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school as it seeks to broaden the reach of health care services.
This will increase the number of students admitted annually to medical schools to 3,458 in the 2022-2031 period from the current 3,058, according to the plan.
They are also protesting the government's push for the establishment of public medical schools, a pilot project for supporting oriental medicine doctors and the introduction of telemedicine.
