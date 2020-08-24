Go to Contents
Moon requests public efforts to avoid highest-level social distancing rules

15:33 August 24, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appealed to the people in South Korea on Monday for help in the government's anti-coronavirus efforts, saying raising the social distancing restrictions to the highest stage is inevitable if the current Level Two campaign is unsuccessful.

"If we fail to stop (the virus spread) at this stage, we will have to elevate the social distancing (guidelines) to the third one," he said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

Under the Level Three restrictions, Moon pointed out, daily lives would come to a halt, with many jobs lost, leading to a "huge economic blow."

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae on Aug. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

"And even the medical (service) system may collapse," he added, asking the public to focus on avoiding what he called the "worst situation."

With regard to doctors nationwide on a strike to protest the government's medical workforce reform scheme, he warned of a "resolute response" to their illicit collective action, in order to protect the people's lives. The government's plans include a hike in the number of medical school students.

"There is no question that the expansion of public health services is the direction that our society should go," he stressed.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

