07:01 August 25, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Level Three social distancing being eyed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Only 30 pct of conglomerate employees go to workplaces under Level 3 distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- Level Three distancing necessary if virus is not curbed now: Moon (Donga llbo)
-- Quarantine efforts threatened by wrong mask use, PC room gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Untraceable infections challenge quarantine efforts (Segye Times)
-- Gov't caught between quarantine and economy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon vows utmost efforts, broaches 'limits to basic rights' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Economy in urgent need of emergency handouts (Hankyoreh)
-- This week likely to determine fate of country's virus containment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Level Three distancing required if virus is not blocked now: Moon (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National finances rely on top 1 percent income earners (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon warns public of tougher measures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Second wave' of COVID-19 casts shadow on South Korean growth (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't pressed to raise level of social distancing to highest (Korea Times)
(END)

