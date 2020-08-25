Korean-language dailies

-- Level Three social distancing being eyed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Only 30 pct of conglomerate employees go to workplaces under Level 3 distancing (Kookmin Daily)

-- Level Three distancing necessary if virus is not curbed now: Moon (Donga llbo)

-- Quarantine efforts threatened by wrong mask use, PC room gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Untraceable infections challenge quarantine efforts (Segye Times)

-- Gov't caught between quarantine and economy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon vows utmost efforts, broaches 'limits to basic rights' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Economy in urgent need of emergency handouts (Hankyoreh)

-- This week likely to determine fate of country's virus containment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Level Three distancing required if virus is not blocked now: Moon (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National finances rely on top 1 percent income earners (Korea Economic Daily)

