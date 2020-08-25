S. Korea's Park In-bee returns to top 10 in women's golf rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee has returned to the top 10 in the women's world golf rankings, following a strong showing at a major championship.
Park climbed four spots to reach No. 8 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday. She finished alone in fourth place at the AIG Women's Open in Scotland over the weekend.
Park, former world No. 1, had last been inside the top 10 on Oct. 21 last year.
Park is now the fourth-highest ranked South Korean player, after No. 1 Ko Jin-yong, No. 3 Park Sung-hyun and No. 6 Kim Sei-young, putting herself in position to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. Until last week, Park In-bee was behind those three, plus Kim Hyo-joo and Lee Jeong-eun. Kim fell down a spot to No. 10, and Lee stayed put at No. 11.
Park In-bee is the defending Olympic champion. For the Tokyo Olympics, each country can have up to four players ranked inside the top 15 in the world as of the end of June 2021.
South Korea currently has seven golfers inside the top 15, with Ryu So-yeon being the last in the group at No. 13.
