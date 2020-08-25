Go to Contents
Resurgence of virus infections could weaken recovery momentum: vice minister

09:06 August 25, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice finance minister expressed concerns on Tuesday that a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections could weaken the economy's recovery momentum.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said, however, the resurgence will have a limited impact on financial markets if the spread of the virus slows down.

"With signs of a resurgence of COVID-19, there are growing worries about the nation's economy," Kim told a meeting of senior financial officials.

The resurgence could hamper the economy's recovery momentum at a time when consumption and investment showed signs of a rebound, Kim said.

South Korea reported 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the nation's total caseload to 17,665, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the number of daily new infections fell below 300 for the first time in four days, it marked the 11th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase.

The government is closely monitoring financial markets and will actively cope with any volatility, Kim said.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom speaks at a meeting with senior financial officials on Aug. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

