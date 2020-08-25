Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 August 25, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20

Suwon 33/24 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 35/25 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 10

Jeju 34/28 Rain 80

Daegu 35/24 Cloudy 10

Busan 32/26 Sunny 80

(END)

