Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 August 25, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 20
Suwon 33/24 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 20
Gangneung 35/25 Sunny 0
Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 10
Jeju 34/28 Rain 80
Daegu 35/24 Cloudy 10
Busan 32/26 Sunny 80
