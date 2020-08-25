Go to Contents
N.K. paper urges military's absolute loyalty to Kim's family, party on Army-First Day

09:36 August 25, 2020

By Koh Byung-joon

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for the military's absolute loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers' Party as the country marked the 60th anniversary of "Army-First Day."

North Korea celebrates the Day of Songun, or Army-First Day, on Aug. 25 to mark late leader Kim Jong-il's visit to the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Armored Division in 1960. The division is known to have entered Seoul for the first time among North Korean troops during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Songun means putting priority on the military. It was a trademark policy of the late leader, under which he put much of the country's scarce resources into weapons development and other efforts to build stronger armed forces, even though ordinary people struggled with hunger.

"Historic lessons show that turning revolutionary armed power into a military faithful to the party's missions is a very important matter that has to do with the fate of the party," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the Workers' Party, said in a commentary.

"Solid leadership succession has been based on an armed military with close ranks following only the orders of the Paekdu bloodline," the paper added, referring to the Kim family that has ruled the country for decades through third-generation hereditary succession.

In a separate article, the paper also urged the military to "turn its gun only into the direction that the party is pointing."

Since taking office in late 2011, leader Kim has pushed to strengthen his grip on the military, a departure from his late father Kim Jong-il's emphasis on the "military-first" or "songun" policy.

In an apparently related move, North Korea recently established a new organization under the ruling party that is presumed to be tasked with strengthening the party's oversight of the military, South Korea's intelligence agency told a closed-door parliamentary session last week.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, front) poses for a group photo with the North Korean army's leading commanding officers during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang on July 26, 2020, to confer Paektusan commemorative pistols to them, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. The ceremony was held as part of events to mark the 67th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice that fell on the next day. North Korea refers to the three-year conflict as the great Fatherland Liberation War. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

