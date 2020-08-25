Human rights chief tests negative for coronavirus
09:51 August 25, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog tested negative for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
Choi Young-ae, the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, got a test Monday after she was found to have a fever during a regular temperature check.
The result was negative and the fever was due to herpes zoster, the commission said. She will rest at home for a few days.
Choi and some of her staff self-quarantined Monday while parts of the watchdog's building in Seoul were sterilized.
