BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The new song "Dynamite" by K-pop superstar BTS has debuted at 30th on a U.S. radio chart, the highest rank for any BTS song, Billboard said Monday (U.S. time).
"BTS makes its grandest entrance yet on Billboard's Pop Songs radio airplay chart, as 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on the list dated Aug. 29," said Billboard on its website. "The song scores BTS its highest debut rank on Pop Songs and boasts the most plays in a first week on the chart for a track by the group."
This week's chart will be updated Tuesday.
Released last Friday, the bright, upbeat disco-pop track is the septet's first English language song and the latest release following the album "Map of the Soul: 7 -- The Journey" released in Japan in July.
Billboard said "Dynamite" earned 2,301 plays on stateside radio in its first three days to place 30th on the Pop Songs airplay chart.
It outnumbered the group's previous hit song "Boy With Luv," which began at 35th on the chart with 1,230 plays last year.
BTS has four other hits that made impressive entries on the chart, including "MIC Drop" at 37th in 2018 and "Fake Love" at 38th in 2018.
BTS' latest radio chart ranking will likely play a role in helping the K-pop boy band make a stronger debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, based on airplays, album sales and streaming data, next week.
In March, "On," the lead track of BTS' last album, "Map of the Soul: 7," started at fourth on Hot 100, the strongest showing ever for a Korean band.
In just a few days, meanwhile, BTS' new digital single "Dynamite" has been blowing up international music charts and YouTube records.
Its music video reached 101.1 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, making it the music video with the biggest first-day debut on the global video streaming platform to date.
BTS also topped the main Global Top 50 chart on international streaming service Spotify for Friday, while it reached the No. 1 spot on Apple iTunes' Top Song charts in 100 countries and regions within eight hours.
