(2nd LD) Hospital bed shortage looms as virus cases spike

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Concerns are mounting over a possible hospital bed shortage in South Korea as new daily virus cases are increasing at alarming rates, with patients in critical conditions also on an upward path, experts said Tuesday.
Since Aug. 14, the country's daily COVID-19 cases have been in the triple digits, with a whopping 3,175 new cases reported across the nation over the past 12 days. On Tuesday, South Korea reported 280 additional cases of the virus, raising the nation's total caseload to 17,945.
Stoking fears is the high rate of elderly patients among the newly confirmed cases.
Of the patients identified from Aug. 12-25, 32 percent were aged 60 or older, mostly traced to a conservative church in northern Seoul and an anti-government march on Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
The number of patients in critical condition also rose by six to 38 on Tuesday, with the figure expected to rise further. On Aug. 18, the comparable figure stood at nine.
The latest uptick in the number of new infections has set alarm bells ringing, as they were mostly reported from Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, home to half of the country's 51 million people.
In the metropolitan area, the bed utilization rate for coronavirus patients came to 66 percent as of Tuesday. Gyeonggi Province said hospitals for virus patients in the region were nearly full with 97 percent of beds being occupied.
To better cope with the surge in the number of the virus patients, the governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon have been jointly categorizing patients and allocating hospital beds since Friday.
The government is also operating community treatment centers for mild cases with plans to open four more capable of housing an additional 2,600 patients this week, but concerns persist.
"We are witnessing an actual shortage of hospital beds following a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients," Lim Seung-kwan, a senior Gyeonggi official, has said. "While community treatment centers are in fact a complement, they cannot be a perfect substitute for hospitals."
A group of infectious disease experts said seven out of 85 beds remain vacant for critical virus patients in the metropolitan region as of Monday, though the government says the number is higher considering beds for non-COVID-19 patients that can be used in contingencies.
"It takes about five days for patients with severe symptoms to be transferred to intensive care units from when symptoms first appear," Joo Young-soo, an official at the National Medical Center, said during a press conference in Seoul. "Considering the time lag, hospitals for critical patients are expected to be the most packed around Aug. 30."
Amid growing calls for measures to prevent the expected shortage, authorities conducted on-site inspections of hospitals in the metropolitan area Monday and said they will secure more beds in consultations with university hospitals.
Detailed plans for hospital bed operations will be announced as early as Wednesday.
Also a strain on the authorities' fight against the virus is the ongoing strike by doctors over the government's medical workforce reform scheme.
Interns and residents at major general hospitals have been staging an indefinite walkout nationwide since last week, calling for the government to scrap its plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools.
Describing the current situation as the "calm before the storm," Kwon Jun-wook, a senior health official, said the country's medical system could face an uncontrollable crisis if the virus spread is not curbed at this point.
"It could lead to setbacks in providing treatment for non-COVID-19 patients and result in additional deaths," Kwon said, urging citizens to strictly follow social distancing guidelines.
On Tuesday, South Korea reported one more fatality from the virus, raising the death toll to 310.
