Moon calls for 'harmony' of anti-virus fight, emergency economic response
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed Tuesday that the government should push for emergency economic policy measures "in harmony with" efforts to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections.
A win in the anti-coronavirus fight and economic recovery are "two rabbits" that South Korea must catch together, he said during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
The two are not separable, he pointed out, saying that succeeding in the anti-virus fight is to revive the economy.
He added the strengthening of anti-virus measures is a "short cut" to economic recovery, as well as the protection of the people's safety and lives.
Moon expressed concern about the economic impact from the recent shark spikes in confirmed coronavirus cases across South Korea.
If the ongoing tough social distancing restrictions prolong, economic difficulties would deepen, he said.
In particular, he added, domestic consumption and demand, which have shown signs of recovery, may shrink again.
The president, nonetheless, voiced confidence that South Korea will get ahead of other advanced countries in terms of economic recovery.
"The government's goal is to achieve a rebound beginning in the third quarter (of this year)," he said.
He again cited the OECD's assessment that South Korea has done better so far than other members of the group in economic response to the pandemic.
The nation's gross domestic product is estimated to shrink 0.8 percent in 2020, less than the OECD average of 7.5 percent, it said in a recent report.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)