(LEAD) S. Korea to clamp down on coronavirus fake news
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Tuesday it will clamp down on fake news surrounding COVID-19 as the country experiences a resurgence of the virus.
The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said it would take "stern action" against fake news on the virus, which disrupts anti-infection measures, by working with the police and the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) to block and delete such information.
"Fake news on COVID-19 aggravates public concerns and distrust, and disturbs preventative measures against the virus," the KCC said in a statement.
The move came a day after President Moon Jae-in called the spread of fake news on the virus an "anti-social crime."
Under the law, those who spread fake news can face up to seven years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won (US$42,000) if convicted on charges of spreading false information online to defame others.
South Korea reported 280 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 17,945, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily virus cases have been in triple digits since Aug. 14 due to clusters mostly traced to a church in northern Seoul.
Amid the resurgence in cases, the KCSC, which regulates internet content, blocked two cases of false online information related to the virus situation Monday.
The KCSC will also meet up to three times a week, an increase from its regular weekly meeting, to review and block such material, according to the KCC.
