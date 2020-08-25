Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning on vaccine hopes
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Tuesday morning, as optimism for new coronavirus vaccines fueled hopes of an economic rebound.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 33.3 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,363.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index is set to gain for a third consecutive session.
Investor sentiment improved after U.S. bio firm Moderna Inc. said it is close to making a deal on supplying about 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union.
The announcement fueled hopes for a quick economic rebound, pulling up key stock indexes on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 closed up 1 percent at a record high 3,431.28 points on Monday (New York time), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 1.35 percent. The tech-laden Nasdaq advanced 0.6 percent.
COVID-19 outbreaks in South Korea, however, remained a risk for further upside moves.
The country added 280 new COVID-19 cases after peaking at 397 on Sunday.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.07 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.25 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.37 percent, and Celltrion fell 0.97 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 1 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.31 percent, and its rival Kakao stayed flat.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, surged 4.33 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO gained 1.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1186.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
