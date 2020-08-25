Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #China IVI donation

Top Chinese envoy donates US$20,000 to IVI for coronavirus vaccine development

14:39 August 25, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming donated US$20,000 to the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to be used to develop coronavirus vaccines, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said Tuesday.

Xing visited the Seoul-based nonprofit organization earlier in the day and made the donation during a meeting with IVI Chief Jerome Kim, according to the embassy.

Xing said IVI has long worked hard to develop and distribute various vaccines for epidemics and has achieved a lot, and that China and the IVI will cooperate and push for exchanges to that end.

Kim thanked Xing for the donation and expressed hope that China will be a key partner in vaccine development by becoming a financial donor for the institute.

IVI was originally created as a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiative with the goal of improving vaccine supplies to developing countries before it became an independent international agency. South Korea provides the IVI with about US$5 million every year.

Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming (R) delivers as US$20,000 donation to International Vaccine Institute Chief Jerome Kim during his visit to the institute in Seoul on Aug. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK