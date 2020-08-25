LG Electronics shutters Indonesian plant after 200 workers contracted virus
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Tuesday its plant in Indonesia has been shuttered after one-third of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
LG Electronics said the operation of its TV factory in Cibitung, Indonesia, has been suspended since Saturday and the facility will remain closed through Sunday after 200 workers contracted COVID-19.
Disinfection work is under way, while all workers at the plant are required to take virus tests. So far, no South Korean workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
LG said those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to return to work next week.
LG's Cibitung factory, founded in 1995, produces TVs, monitors and digital signage products.
In May, the company announced that two of its TV production lines in South Korea will be relocated to Indonesia in a move to boost its global production efficiency and make the Cibitung factory its Asian production hub.
So far, Indonesia has reported more than 155,400 cases of COVID-19, with over 6,700 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization.
