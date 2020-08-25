Rangers' Choo Shin-soo mired in lost season with injury, decline in production

By launching a career-high 24 home runs and stealing 15 bags in 2019, Choo proved that he can be a productive contributor on offense -- when healthy. He is an experienced left-handed hitter with some pop and a history of strong plate discipline. The universal designated hitter is in place for this season, and National League (NL) clubs that might have been reluctant to pursue Choo in the past because of his defensive shortcomings would be more willing to take a flier on him at the right price this year.

