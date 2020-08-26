Go to Contents
N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting to discuss antivirus typhoon preparation

06:24 August 26, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a key party meeting and discussed measures to ward off the coronavirus and minimize damage from an approaching powerful typhoon, state media reported Wednesday.

The enlarged politburo meeting of the Workers' Party held on Tuesday came as North Korea is struggling to cope with the fallout from its prolonged anti-epidemic campaign and staying on high alert against Typhoon Bavi, expected to put the North under its influence later this week.

