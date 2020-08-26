Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Schools in capital areas to close for next 3 weeks, open online classes over virus spread (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Schools in Seoul areas to run online classes until Sept. 11, except for high school seniors (Kookmin Daily)
-- Schools in capital areas to close for 3 weeks, effectively on strongest virus control measure (Donga llbo)
-- Doctors push ahead with planned 3-day strike amid spiking virus cases (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Schools close again, metropolitan areas shift to online classes (Segye Times)
-- No matter what people say, the government insists home prices on path for stabilization (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't approves commercial, anti-trust bills further regulating corporate activities despite industry opposition (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Approaching powerful Typhoon Bavi puts S. Korea on high alert (Hankyoreh)
-- Whole nation becoming paralyzed: schools forced to close, doctors push ahead with strike despite pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economic shock from virus resurgence far more lethal than impact from first wave (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Virus experts call for economy bracing for new normal of 'living with coronavirus' as vaccines won't make pandemic go away (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Schools in Seoul area empty out as infections grow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KCDC warns of 'calm before storm' as new virus cases stay below 300 (Korea Herald)
-- Virus resurgence stokes fears of double-dip recession (Korea Times)
