Korean-language dailies

-- Schools in capital areas to close for next 3 weeks, open online classes over virus spread (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Schools in Seoul areas to run online classes until Sept. 11, except for high school seniors (Kookmin Daily)

-- Schools in capital areas to close for 3 weeks, effectively on strongest virus control measure (Donga llbo)

-- Doctors push ahead with planned 3-day strike amid spiking virus cases (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Schools close again, metropolitan areas shift to online classes (Segye Times)

-- No matter what people say, the government insists home prices on path for stabilization (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't approves commercial, anti-trust bills further regulating corporate activities despite industry opposition (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Approaching powerful Typhoon Bavi puts S. Korea on high alert (Hankyoreh)

-- Whole nation becoming paralyzed: schools forced to close, doctors push ahead with strike despite pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Economic shock from virus resurgence far more lethal than impact from first wave (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Virus experts call for economy bracing for new normal of 'living with coronavirus' as vaccines won't make pandemic go away (Korea Economic Daily)

