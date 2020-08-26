(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 26)

For instance, confusion is deepening over the government's price cap on jeonse (long-term rent with lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents. The revised law on rents and leases put a maximum 5 percent cap on rent hikes, while allowing landlords and tenants to determine the exact rate of price increases on their own. As a result, even if landlords demand from tenants a rate increase within the 5 percent ceiling, landlords can hardly extend their leases as long as tenants don't accept it. The Land Ministry's guidelines stipulated that tenants don't have to comply with their landlords' demand for a rate hike when the need arises. That's the same as reverse discrimination for homeowners.