(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Bavi
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was on alert over Typhoon Bavi on Wednesday as the season's eighth typhoon and one of this year's most powerful storms, was expected to affect most of the country later in the day.
The typhoon was traveling at waters 210 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo, the southern resort island of Jeju, at 11 a.m. at a speed of 19 kph, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 45 meters per second.
The KMA forecast the typhoon to approach Heuksan Island in the Yellow Sea at around 8 p.m. and Seoul at around 4 to 5 a.m. on Thursday. It was then expected to move upward to Hwanghae Province in North Korea at 5 to 6 a.m.
The weather agency projected the tropical storm to bring strong gusts that could break the record set by Typhoon Maemi in 2003.
Maemi logged a maximum wind speed of 60 meters per second on Sept. 12, 2003. A wind speed of 35 mps can derail trains, and if it exceeds 40 mps, the wind can even topple cars and huge rocks.
"Bavi is forecast to break a record among typhoons that passed through the Yellow Sea," said Woo Jin-kyu, a researcher at the weather agency, "Wind speed is likely to depend on the speed and strength of the typhoon but strong gusts are expected."
A typhoon advisory has been put in place for Jeju and parts of South Jeolla Province on Wednesday, with strong gusts measuring 28 mps and heavy rains measuring 30 mm per hour observed in the areas.
Heavy rain of more than 500 mm and strong gusts with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 40 to 60 mps were expected in Jeju, according to the KMA.
Bavi was expected to hit the country's western region more severely as it passes through the Yellow Sea.
Flights and ferries were suspended across the country as the typhoon neared the country.
All 483 flights that were scheduled to arrive or depart from Jeju International Airport on Wednesday have been called off, according to the Jeju branch of Korea Airports Corp.
"Jeju International Airport is expected to be busy Thursday. Please check your flight information in advance before visiting the airport," a Jeju airport official said.
Fifteen ferries leaving from Jeju have also been canceled, with more than 1,900 ships docked at the island's ports ahead of the tropical storm.
Trekking routes at Mount Halla, the island's highest peak, have also been restricted.
Flights have also been canceled at airports in Seoul, Gimhae and Ulsan.
More than 50 flights scheduled to depart from Gimpo International Airport and arrive at Gimhae and Jeju have been canceled, according to the Korea Airports Corp.
Some outdoor screening centers in the capital that are set up inside tents and container boxes are expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
"Please prepare thoroughly as the strong winds can affect outdoor screening centers, construction sites and power facilities. This could prompt secondary damage as well as trigger losses at farms," the KMA said.
