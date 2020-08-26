Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-upgraded KONA

Hyundai teases upgraded Kona SUV ahead of launch

09:19 August 26, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser for the upgraded Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch in October.

The face-lifted Kona subcompact SUV comes three years after Hyundai introduced the first-generation model in June 2017, the company said in a statement.

Prices and other details about the upgraded Kona will be released later, the statement said.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the face-lifted Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle to be launched in the domestic market in October. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai said it will also launch the Kona N Line model in the domestic market in October.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.

Hyundai plans to add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK