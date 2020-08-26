Hyundai teases upgraded Kona SUV ahead of launch
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser for the upgraded Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch in October.
The face-lifted Kona subcompact SUV comes three years after Hyundai introduced the first-generation model in June 2017, the company said in a statement.
Prices and other details about the upgraded Kona will be released later, the statement said.
Hyundai said it will also launch the Kona N Line model in the domestic market in October.
The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.
Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.
Hyundai plans to add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.
