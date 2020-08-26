(LEAD) Prime minister warns of 'maximum penalty' for striking doctors
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned Wednesday that the government will deliver the strongest possible punishment for medical doctors participating in an illegal walkout if they do not obey its order to return to work.
"From now on, the government will deal promptly and sternly with the collective action (by doctors) so as to protect the lives and safety of the people," the prime minister said during an emergency government meeting to address the ongoing medical strike.
"(The government) will carry out the maximum penalty permitted by the law on resident doctors who walked out of workplaces without permission," he said.
The warning came hours after President Moon Jae-in instructed the government to deal "strongly" with the strike through "principled enforcement" of laws.
Protesting the government's medical reform plans that include raising admission quotas at medical schools, thousands of doctors, including trainees and full-time doctors and private practitioners, went on a three-day full-scale strike earlier in the day.
The walkout forced the country's five major general hospitals to reduce clinic hours and postpone scheduled surgeries, dealing a heavy blow to medical services.
In response, the government invoked an official order, mandating that striking doctors in the greater Seoul area, where new coronavirus infections have surged, return to work.
During the meeting, the prime minister also expressed "regrets" over the two doctors' groups that pushed ahead with the medical strike despite the country's looming COVID-19 crisis.
"I think it would constitute the abandonment of its role if the government is just sitting on (the walkout) that creates a vacuum in the country's medical services and poses a threat to people's lives," he said.
The prime minister also said that, if private practitioners join the strike en masse, the government will invoke an additional order requiring them to return to work.
