Samsung most preferred smartphone brand for future purchases in Britain: report
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is the most preferred brand for future smartphone purchases in Britain, a report showed Wednesday, boding well for the world's leading smartphone manufacturer's effort to expand its presence in Europe.
Samsung was the top choice brand by British consumers for their future smartphone purchases, according to a Consumer Lens survey released by market researcher Counterpoint Research, after 82 percent of respondents picked the South Korean brand.
Samsung was followed by U.S. tech juggernaut Apple Inc. and China's Huawei Technologies Co, the survey showed.
"Samsung took the lead with its latest stock-keeping units and continuous promotion, whereas prospective iPhone buyers are mostly waiting for its first 5G device," said Counterpoint Research senior analyst Pavel Naiya. "Battery life, price and build quality are the three most influencing factors for future purchases."
Samsung is trying to catch up to Apple in Britain. As of the first quarter, Apple dominated the British smartphone market with a 50 percent share, while that of Samsung only reached 24 percent, Counterpoint Research data showed.
