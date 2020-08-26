Apartment prices in Seoul show signs of stabilizing: finance minister
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Apartment prices in Seoul have shown signs of stabilizing since the government unveiled a set of measures to cool prices and supply more homes, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday.
Hong also vowed to take stern measures against speculative home transactions, saying that the government found a total 811 home transactions that might have violated laws.
This month, apartment prices in Seoul largely remained flat, Hong said, citing data released by KB Kookmin Bank.
Apartment prices in Seoul rose 0.02 percent in the third week of August, compared with an increase of 0.02 percent in the second week of the month and a gain of 0.04 percent in the first week of the month, according to the data.
The government will refer the 811 suspected cases to police, financial regulators and tax authorities for further investigation, Hong said.
Since last Friday, the government has implemented a strict law that bans real estate brokers from posting fake home prices online.
In the wake of the strict law, the number of homes for sale has fallen by some 30 percent so far, Hong said.
Last month, the government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put the brakes on soaring home prices.
Earlier this month, the government announced it will supply 132,000 homes, including 110,000 homes in Seoul, in the capital city and neighboring areas by 2028 by easing restrictions on the construction of residential buildings.
In July, the number of home transactions in Seoul, South Korea's capital, amounted to 26,662, up 117.5 percent from a year ago and 37 percent from June.
Home transactions came to 65,694 in the remaining parts of the country last month, up 99.8 percent from a year ago and 4.2 percent from June.
Market watchers said July's surge in nationwide home transactions probably resulted from "panic buying" stemming from concerns that housing prices may go up further down the road.
