(LEAD) BOK expects Korean economy to retreat sharper than expected on pandemic
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday sharply lowered its economic growth outlook for the South Korean economy for the year, expecting a sharper than expected contraction of 1.3 percent amid the deepening virus fallout.
The latest projection for Asia's fourth-largest economy marked a sharp cut from the central bank's estimate in May of a 0.2 percent contraction.
It would also mark the worst performance since 1998, when the Korean economy shrank 5.1 percent in the aftermath of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
The bank also lowered its 2021 growth outlook to 2.8 percent from its earlier estimate of 3.1 percent expansion amid the pandemic-caused economic uncertainties.
The downward revision came as downside risks have heightened amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak and concerns about a nationwide pandemic.
South Korea reported 320 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with nearly 3,500 new cases across the nation identified over the past 13 days.
The Korean economy contracted 3.3 percent on-quarter in the second quarter, as exports tumbled due to the fallout of the pandemic.
Policymakers earlier expected the economy's marked rebound in the third quarter on the back of massive fiscal spending and eased slumps in overseas shipments.
But the latest uptick in virus cases has cast a grim outlook for the growth path, experts said.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) earlier predicted that South Korea's economy is likely to shrink 0.8 percent in 2020 on-year thanks to its successful response to the pandemic.
But if another wave of the virus outbreak occurs, the economy is expected to contract 2 percent this year, it said.
The BOK's growth projection is far lower than the government's forecast in June of 0.1 percent expansion.
Meanwhile, the BOK slightly raised its 2020 inflation forecast to 0.4 percent from its previous projection of a 0.3 percent rise. But it expects inflation to grow 1 percent next year, slightly lower than its earlier estimate of 1.1 percent.
The country's outbound shipments extended their slump to the fifth consecutive month in July, but the pace of their decline slowed due to the reopening of major economies following stringent lockdowns.
Exports came to US$42.8 billion in July, down 7 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed.
Consumer spending rose 1.4 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier after shrinking 6.5 percent in the first quarter, according to the BOK.
