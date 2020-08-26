SuperM to drop new single 'Tiger Inside' next week
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Project K-pop boy band SuperM will drop its new single "Tiger Inside" next week, the group's management agency said Wednesday.
The song, the second pre-release single from the upcoming album "Super One," will be released at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to SM Entertainment.
The first pre-release single, "100," came out on Aug. 14, with the band making its live performance debut of the song on American television network ABC last week. The full album is scheduled to drop on Sept. 25.
According to SM, "Tiger Inside" is an Asian-themed dance number with synthesizer sampling that reminds listeners of a growling tiger. Message-wise, the song highlights people's tiger-like inner strength in overcoming difficult odds in everyday life.
SuperM is formed of seven members from SM's popular boy groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. It made a strong debut in October of last year, with "SuperM: The 1st Mini Album" topping the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S. and the band becoming the second K-pop group to do so after BTS.
