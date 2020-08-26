(2nd LD) Ruling party, parliament, gov't offices affected by virus cases
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party and several government offices halted operations Wednesday after COVID-19 cases were reported at their workplaces.
A journalist who covered the party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day tested positive for the virus, officials sources said. Chairman Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon attended the meeting.
The reporter was screened because a relative with whom he dined last Saturday had been infected.
Even before confirmation of infection, Lee, as a precautionary step, voluntarily went under self-quarantine, with his office cancelling all his immediate appointments.
The National Assembly said it will hold an emergency COVID-19 response meeting to tackle the latest outbreak.
Sources said partial closure of parliament may be implemented to carry out disinfection, with contact tracing being done, to see if other people may have been infected. The Democratic Party may also order workers to stay at home and shut down some offices until those at risk can be tested.
A confirmed COVID-19 case was also reported at the central government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, forcing the government to shut down the main building's entire third floor, where the patient stayed, for disinfection and an epidemiological survey.
According to officials, a security guard posted at the complex tested positive earlier in the day, one day after visiting a hospital due to a stomachache.
The decision also led to the temporary closure of a press room for correspondents covering the Financial Services Commission, as well as a joint press briefing room on the same floor.
The new infection came three days after three confirmed cases were reported from the annexed building of the central government complex that houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Several floors of the building were also closed for two days till Monday after two cleaning workers and a foreign service worker tested positive.
The military was also put on edge after a civilian worker at the defense ministry's Cyber Operations Command tested positive earlier on Wednesday.
Several facilities inside the ministry's compound in Seoul were disinfected while authorities launched an investigation to trace his recent movement inside the compound.
pbr@yna.co.kr
