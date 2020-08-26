Singapore to require travelers from S. Korea to undergo 14-day quarantine at designated facilities
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Singapore will require travelers from South Korea to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities, instead of their private places, starting this weekend, its health ministry said Wednesday, citing the resurgence in new coronavirus cases here.
The ministry said that starting Saturday, those with a history of travel, including transits, to South Korea within the last two weeks, must undergo the quarantine at the state facilities -- a policy change from its earlier requirement for the quarantine at travelers' own places.
"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," the Singapore ministry said in a press release.
"We must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to control the spread of the virus," it added.
On Wednesday, South Korea's health authorities reported 320 new COVID-19 cases, as the country seeks to curb local transmissions traced to weekend church services and other cluster infections.
