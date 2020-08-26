Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) Clusters of COVID-19 infections cropping up in Seoul
SEOUL -- Clusters of coronavirus infections have been sprouting up throughout Seoul, as the capital again reported a three-digit increase in new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Seoul added 112 new cases of the coronavirus in a day for a total of 3,232 cases. The number of confirmed cases has increased by three-digit numbers for the past week, due mainly to the outbreak of cluster infections of various size.
(2nd LD) Moon calls for strong response to medical doctors' strike
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday instructed the government to deal "strongly" with an ongoing strike by medical doctors nationwide, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He called for "principled law enforcement" to handle the problem in tandem with continued efforts to persuade them via dialogue to return to work, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close nearly flat on virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was spooked by increasing new COVID-19 cases in the country. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 2.59 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 2,369.32.
(LEAD) All schools in greater Seoul area go online amid virus surge
SEOUL -- Schools in Seoul and its surrounding areas returned to remote classes Wednesday to protect students and slow down the spread of the virus, as infections surge throughout the nation.
The Ministry of Education ordered all 7,826 kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in the metropolitan area -- Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- on Tuesday to hold online classes only, until Sept. 11, to tame the highly infectious coronavirus.
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Bavi
SEOU -- South Korea was on alert over Typhoon Bavi on Wednesday as the season's eighth typhoon and one of this year's most powerful storms, was expected to affect most of the country later in the day.
The typhoon was traveling 200 kilometers west of Seogwipo, the southern resort island of Jeju, at 2 p.m. at a speed of 24 kph, according to the according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Seoul to offer disaster relief funds to foreign residents
SEOUL -- The government of Seoul said Wednesday it has decided to include foreign residents in its disaster relief payout scheme linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
In March, the Seoul Metropolitan Government extended 542.3 billion won (US$457 million) in emergency disaster relief funds to 1.6 million households earning less than the capital's median income to help them cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ruling party, some gov't offices grind to temporary halt due to virus cases
SEOUL -- Work ground to a temporary halt for the ruling Democratic Party and several government offices Wednesday after confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported at their workplaces.
Top officials of the ruling Democratic Party, including Chairman Lee Hae-chan, voluntarily went under self-quarantine earlier in the day after coming in contact with a potential COVID-19 patient.
Diplomats of S. Korea, ASEAN hold videoconference on pandemic, bilateral ties
SEOUL -- Senior diplomats from South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held their annual talks via video links on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and joint efforts to contain the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn and Brunei's Permanent Secretary Emaleen Abdul Rahman Teo led the talks on joint efforts to address shared transnational challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and terrorism.
