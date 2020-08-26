N. Korea part of three major threats facing U.S.: CRS report
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to act as a rogue state that makes up part of three major security threats facing the United States and its allies across the globe, a U.S. congressional report said Wednesday.
The report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) comes amid stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
"Three main sets of challengers -- the revisionist powers of China and Russia, the rogue states of Iran and North Korea, and transnational threat organizations, particularly jihadist terrorist groups—are actively competing against the United States and our allies and partners," the report, published Tuesday, said.
The report suggested rogue states, such as North Korea, may not pose an immediate security threat to the U.S., but said they were keen on destabilizing their regions in their favor.
"The dictatorships of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people," it said.
"Although differing in nature and magnitude, these rivals compete across political, economic, and military arenas, and use technology and information to accelerate these contests in order to shift regional balances of power in their favor," it added.
Pyongyang has staged six nuclear tests, in addition to a series of long-range missile tests that prompted a wide range of U.S. and international sanctions.
The North has refrained from any major nuclear or missile tests since staging its latest nuclear test in September 2017, about eight months before its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in June 2018.
Trump and Kim have since held two more meetings, including their second bilateral summit held in Vietnam in February 2019.
Their talks have stalled since as their latest summit ended without a deal.
Despite its ongoing moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, the CRS report said the North continues to act as a rogue nation.
"North Korea's outlaw actions and reckless rhetoric continue despite United Nation's censure and sanctions," it said.
Earlier this week, the United States' top cyber official said the North is using hacking as a way of bypassing international sanctions to raise money for its weapons program.
"North Korea flouts sanctions by hacking international financial networks and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate revenue that funds its weapons development activities," Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command, said in an article published by U.S. magazine Foreign Affairs.
