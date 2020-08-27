U.S. issues alert against N. Korean hackers robbing banks
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government issued an alert Wednesday against what it called "cyber theft" by North Korean hackers targeting banks in many countries.
In a joint alert with the U.S. Treasury Department, FBI and U.S. Cyber Command, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said "North Korean government cyber actors" were using malware to gain illicit access to "banks in multiple countries to initiate fraudulent international money transfers and ATM cash outs."
"North Korean cyber actors have demonstrated an imaginative knack for adjusting their tactics to exploit the financial sector as well as any other sector through illicit cyber operations," Bryan Ware, assistant director of cybersecurity at CISA, was quoted as saying.
"CISA and our interagency partners work closely with industry to provide actionable, specific and timely cyber threat information, like today's alert," added Ware.
The alert came after the U.S. military's top cyber official said the communist state is hacking international financial networks to steal money.
"North Korea flouts sanctions by hacking international financial networks and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate revenue that funds its weapons development activities," Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command, said in an article published Tuesday by U.S. magazine Foreign Affairs.
Pyongyang faces a wide range of U.S. and international sanctions that followed its nuclear and missile tests.
"We know that North Korea uses cyber enabled tactics and techniques to steal currency, which it would otherwise be denied under international sanctions," Brig. Gen. Joe Hartman, Cyber National Mission Force commander, said, according to the joint alert issued Wednesday.
The U.S. Army earlier estimated North Korea to maintain as many as 6,000 trained hackers, many of whom are believed to be based in other countries such as China and India.
"Today's alert adds to a large and still growing list of malicious cyber activity by North Korean state actors and should not be understated," said the alert.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)