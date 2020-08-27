(3rd LD) Service disruptions grow as doctors' strike enters 2nd day

The government said the number of trainee doctors that have walked out stood at 6,070, or 68.8 percent, of the 8,825 interns and residents in the country. It said of the 200 general hospitals with such staff, 165 reported doctors have participated in the walkout. Among fellow doctors, 28.1 percent, or 549, out of 1,954 physicians did not report for work during the day.