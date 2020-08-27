Kia launches face-lifted Stinger sports car
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday unveiled the upgraded Stinger sports sedan in South Korea to boost sales in the struggling sedan market.
The Stinger Meister sports car -- the face-lifted version of the first-generation Stinger launched in 2017 -- comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbo engine, the company said in a statement.
Its safety features include blind-spot view monitor, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and a 360-degree surround view camera system, it said.
The Stinger Meister is priced at between 39 million won (US$33,000) and 46 million won.
The most significant visual change comes at the rear side, where turn signals with a collection of 10 individual light emitting diode (LED) units each are found within new taillights with a full-width LED light bar, the company said in a statement.
The turn signals are arranged in a grid pattern that looks like a checkered flag used to signal that a car has crossed the finish line and completed a race.
In the cabin, diamond-quilted nappa leather seats and a new 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment and navigation system are the most significant upgrades in the sports car, it said.
From January to July, Kia's sales fell 12 percent to 1,384,636 vehicles from 1,579,229 units in the year-ago period due to weak overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)