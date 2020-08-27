Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea's southern region
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Damage was reported in South Korea's southern region on Thursday after the season's eighth Typhoon Bavi swept through the area, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.
The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It was moving at a speed of 45 kph over land some 70 kilometers southwest of Pyongyang at 7 a.m., according to the weather agency.
Most of the damages were reported in the southern coastal area. More than 100 facilities were destroyed and 29 people in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, evacuated to nearby facilities on concerns over landslides, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Power disruptions were reported at more than 1,600 houses in the southern region, including Jeju and South Chungcheong Province. One fish farm in the coastal town of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, reported 2 million flatfish deaths due to the disruption.
Flights, ferries and trains were suspended across the country.
On Wednesday, 438 flights at 11 airports were canceled, while the runway at Incheon International Airport was suspended from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Some 160 ferries operating on 99 routes were suspended, while trains connecting the country's southern regions were also put on hold in precautionary measure.
More than 1,400 rescue and fire workers were mobilized to fix damage and take safety measures.
A typhoon advisory that had been issued across Seoul was lifted at 9 a.m.
The weather agency forecast daytime temperatures to reach 28 to 34 C in Seoul and parts of the country, including the southeastern city of Daegu.
