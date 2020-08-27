2 S. Korean starters taking 3rd crack at winning MLB game on same day

Ryu and Kim, both MVP-winning aces more than a decade ago in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), started on the same day for the first time on Aug. 17. South Korean baseball fans hadn't seen two of their own start on the same day in the majors since 2007. Kim, in his first big league start, got a no-decision after 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Chicago Cubs, while Ryu earned his second win of the season over the Baltimore Orioles thanks to six innings of one-run performance.