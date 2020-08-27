Moon's approval rises for 2nd consecutive week: Realmeter
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has ascended again to surpass his disapproval rating for the first time in seven weeks, a poll showed Thursday.
In a Realmeter survey of 1,512 voters nationwide from Monday through Wednesday, 49.4 percent expressed support for his presidency, up 3.3 percentage points from a week earlier.
The portion of those critical of him fell 4.2 percentage points to 46.6 percent. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.
Observers said an increased number of people appear to be throwing their weight behind the government amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections across South Korea.
In Seoul, Moon's approval rating climbed 4.5 percentage points to 45 percent, but it remained lower than his disapproval rating at 50.3 percent. Apartment prices have been incessantly soaring in the capital and nearby areas.
The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating gained 1.6 percentage points to 41.3 percent, while that of the main opposition United Future Party dropped 4.8 percentage points to 30.3 percent.
