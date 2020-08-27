Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in August

Economic growth in Korea has remained sluggish. Although the decline in exports has moderated a bit, the improvement in private consumption has weakened. The recovery in facilities investment has been subdued, and the correction in construction investment has continued. Labor market conditions have remained weak, with the number of persons employed continuing to decline sharply. Looking forward, the recovery of domestic economic growth is likely to be slower than previously forecast, largely due to the domestic resurgence of COVID-19. In the Board's central projection, GDP growth falls to slightly below -1% this year, considerably lower than the May forecast of -0.2%. Uncertainties around the future path of GDP growth are also judged to be very high.