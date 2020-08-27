Samsung joins hands with local fashion accessory brand for Galaxy Note 20 marketing
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has joined hands with a local fashion accessory brand to conduct various marketing activities for the Galaxy Note 20 phablet as the tech company tries to boost sales of the flagship mobile device.
Samsung will collaborate with Joseph&Stacey, a Seoul-based handbag and wallet maker, for the marketing of the Galaxy Note 20 series in South Korea.
Under the deal, the two sides will release pleated knit bags designed specifically for carrying the Galaxy Note 20, also using the colors of the phablet.
They will also hold various marketing events together, including a bag design contest where consumers can draw their own handbag with Galaxy Note 20's S Pen stylus. Joseph&Stacey will select 100 consumer-designed bags and will manufacture them.
Samsung said the latest collaboration targets young consumers who consider a smartphone to be a fashion item.
The South Korean tech titan has recently been working with fashion brands in its smartphone marketing.
Earlier this year, Samsung released the limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone in partnership with U.S. fashion brand Thom Browne. It will also sell the Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone that is expected to be launched next month.
