Seoul stocks turn to losses as virus cases spike to 6-month high
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares turned to losses late Thursday morning as the number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea spiked to a nearly six-month high.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,351.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
Losses deepened as the health authorities reported 441 new COVID-19 cases, raising speculation about a lockdown.
The reading marks the largest daily tally since the March 7 cluster infections related to the minor religious sect Shincheonji in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.
Earlier in the morning, the Bank of Korea froze the key rate at 0.5 percent in a widely expected move.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.24 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.38 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 1.95 percent, and its rival Kakao gained 1.85 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 1.35 percent, and Celltrion retreated 1.61 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 1.85 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 2.63 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, fell 1.19 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO lost 3.11 percent.
Top game publisher NCSOFT spiked up 5.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
